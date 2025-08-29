<p>Bengaluru: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has planned a organ donation campaign for students and staff.</p>.<p>The move follows the growing demand for organ donation in the country. Faculty members will pledge their organs at an event organised on the university campus on Friday.</p>.<p>“Thousands of patients wait in hope for transplants. In 2024, India performed 17,000-18,000 organ transplants. But it is too low, given that the country requires nearly 2 lakh organs a year,” said Dr Bhagavan B C, the VC.</p>