Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Drive for organ donation by RGUHS staff, students today

The move follows the growing demand for organ donation in the country. Faculty members will pledge their organs at an event organised on the university campus on Friday.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 21:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 21:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciencesorgan donation

Follow us on :

Follow Us