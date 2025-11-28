<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Police Division has commenced elaborate security preparations for the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, focusing heavily on crowd control in the Central Business District (CBD).</p>.<p>To effectively manage the anticipated overwhelming crowds on major streets, like MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, and RH Road, police are employing drone surveillance.</p>.<p>These drones are being used to conduct an aerial survey of the CBD, providing a bird’s-eye view to identify potential crowd hotspots, narrow lanes, and bylanes. The exercise is a part of a comprehensive strategy covering safety, preparation, and public facilitation.</p>.<p>DCP Central Akshay M Hakay told DHs, “The crowd celebrates and enjoys in a particular manner, which should not be a problem to the general public.” The police are set to announce specific traffic changes and restrictions soon to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the celebrations.</p>.<p>The high-tech surveillance aims to implement targeted and effective crowd management as the city prepares to ring in the New Year.</p>