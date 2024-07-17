Drug peddler nabbed after shootout in Bengaluru's Hoskote  

Bengaluru: The Hoskote police opened fire on Tuesday at a notorious drug peddler who attempted to flee and threatened the officers who went to arrest him.
BS Ashok, the police inspector of the Hoskote police station, shot at the peddler, Syed Suhail alias Jadoo, 36, in his right leg after he attempted to escape.
The incident occurred around 1 pm near the Hoskote toll plaza in Dodda Amanikere. Ashok warned Suhail to drop the machete and surrender. However, Suhail threatened to swing the machete at the officers if they approached him.
"Ashok fired in the air and suggested Suhail surrender. However, he started inflicting self-injury by hitting his head with the machete, prompting Ashok to shoot him in the leg,” a senior police officer told DH.
The bullet pierced Suhail’s right leg, causing him to collapse. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and is currently out of danger.
According to the police, Suhail has at least five cases against him, including attempted murder, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) violations, attempted suicide, and violations of the Arms Act. He is a serial drug peddler with cases in Yelahanka New Town, KR Puram, and several police stations in Bengaluru Rural.
Police reported that Suhail has a habit of either attacking officers or inflicting self-injury when attempting to arrest him. He allegedly attacked Mallesh, an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) from the Yelahanka New Town police station, in May, causing multiple injuries.
Since then, Mallesh has been stationed in Hoskote to catch Suhail, but he remained elusive until Tuesday when the Hoskote police spotted him and quickly called for backup to arrest him.
The same Hoskote police had arrested Suhail six months ago and seized eight two-wheelers from him. However, he was released on bail and continued peddling drugs.
Published 17 July 2024, 00:26 IST