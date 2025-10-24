<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police has seized drugs worth Rs 5.5 crore in two separate cases and arrested two foreign nationals.</p>.<p>In the first case, CCB sleuths arrested two Nigerian nationals near Hebbagodi following a tip-off. Investigators recovered 1.47 kg of MDMA crystals and Rs 42,800 in cash, believed to be proceeds of the crime. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore.</p>.Centre to bring law for strict quality checks, surveillance of drugs and cosmetics.<p>During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to arriving in India on business visas before turning to drug peddling for easy money. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.</p>.<p>In the second case, acting on information shared by Bengaluru Customs officials, the CCB seized 3 kg of hydro ganja worth Rs 3 crore. The drugs had been concealed in foreign-branded biscuit and chocolate packets and were being smuggled from Thailand, according to investigators.</p>.<p>The case has been registered at the KG Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway.</p>