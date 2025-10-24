Menu
Drugs worth Rs 5.5 cr seized in Bengaluru; two Nigerians held near Hebbagodi

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to arriving in India on business visas before turning to drug peddling for easy money.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 20:56 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 20:56 IST
