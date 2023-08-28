Drunk Bengaluru man stabs friend amid disagreements on Ganesha celebration    

A drunk 23-year-old man stabbed his friend after an argument over planning the upcoming Ganesh festival.
The victim, Ajit, currently receiving treatment at Victoria Hospital, is recovering and out of danger, doctors said. Halasuru Gate police have booked a case under the Prevention of Atrocity Act and IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).
Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, a severely intoxicated Suman, a resident of Cubbonpet and the accused in the case, attacked his friend Ajit near Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Nagarathpet following a disagreement over organising the Ganesha habba.
Before the attack, Suman and Ajit held a meeting with several of their friends over organising the festival in their locality. The duo had serious disagreements over the planning of the festival, resulting in a heated argument. People around them had to intervene to prevent it from descending into a clash.
They had a drinking session after the meeting. Suman then picked up a fight with Ajit and stabbed him in the chest and arms with a knife. Ajit sustained minor cuts in the incident.
A police officer investigating the case found no stronger motive other than intoxication for the altercation. “(Suman) had drunk beyond limits and remained intoxicated till Sunday afternoon,” the officer said.