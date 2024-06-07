'Drunk' car driver mows down 2 after hitting pedestrian

Bengaluru: An inebriated car driver mowed down two people on bikes while attempting to flee from an accident that injured a pedestrian in Bengaluru’s eastern outskirts, police officials said.
The accident occurred at 12.50 am on Thursday on Hoskote-Chintamani Road when the accused was driving towards Hoskote.
The accused was identified as Pragatheesh Rao, a resident of Doddahullur near the Satellite Town Ring Road, aged between 25 and 28 years.
Hoskote police told DH that Rao was nearly unconscious when he was found, indicating that he had consumed copious amounts of alcohol.
The speeding driver first crashed into a pedestrian named Shami, a staff member at the Sri Krishna Sagar restaurant. He suffered a leg fracture as a result of the crash.
The accident drew the attention of passersby and residents of the area, who rushed to the spot and reportedly yelled at the driver to get out. A panicking Rao revved the engine and tried to flee from the spot, crashing into two bikes on the road in front of him.
Police said that the trio on the first bike fell on the road due to the impact.
“All three were residents of Shivajinagar. An 18-year-old named Mohammad Faiz was killed while his friends Mohammad Abuzar and Abbas Pasha, both 18 years old, sustained injuries,” said an officer attached to the Hoskote police station.
The other bike rider, Jagadeesh (28), a resident of Kannurahally, also died after the crash.
Rao also sustained injuries as a result of the multiple crashes. Police said that he absconded from the hospital he was taken to for first aid; they traced him down and arrested him later in the day.
“We have filed a case against him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which is section 304 of the IPC, because he killed two people and injured three others whilst driving under the influence of alcohol,” the officer added.
Published 07 June 2024, 00:36 IST