Drunk student fatally stabs security officer after being denied entry to college campus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old student fatally stabbed a security officer after being denied entry to the college campus in northeastern Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police have detained the student, who appeared intoxicated at the time.
Bhargav Jyoti Burman, a third-year BA student at Sindhi College, Kempapura, participated in the college fest but walked out around noon. Jai Kishan Roy, a discipline in-charge at the college, warned him that he would not be allowed back in if he left, in accordance with college rules.
Despite the warning, Burman left the campus.
When he tried to re-enter later, the guard denied him entry. Burman appeared drunk, which worsened the situation. After being refused entry again, Burman grew angry but did not react immediately.
However, when he came back for the third time around 2.10 pm and was stopped again, Burman pulled out a knife that he had just bought from a shop and attacked Roy, stabbing him in the chest multiple times. As the guard bled profusely, Burman fled the scene.
At least two other security guards and several students standing at the security line witnessed the incident, according to police.
Bystanders rushed Roy to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, a police officer close to the investigation said.
A viral video shows the guard lying on the ground, his shirt stained with blood, and being taken to hospital in a car.
Amruthahalli police arrived at the scene shortly after and detained Burman.
"The college organised its annual fest on Wednesday and implemented extensive security measures to prevent any incidents. The student tried to re-enter the college after leaving but the guard stopped him, which infuriated him," the officer told DH.
The college authorities had informed students in advance that they would not be allowed back in once they left the campus.
Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), confirmed to this reporter that the suspect had walked out of the campus once and tried to return but was stopped by the guard. After being denied entry a second time, he became furious on his third attempt and stabbed the guard, Gupta explained.
While preliminary medical examination indicated that the death was caused by a huge blood loss, police are awaiting the post-mortem report to pinpoint the exact cause, the officer quoted previously said.
Initial police investigations indicate that Burman was drunk and attacked Roy in a fit of rage after being denied entry. Burman’s blood sample has been sent for medical examination to ascertain the alcohol content.
"Our initial investigations show that the student was intoxicated and killed the guard under the influence of alcohol," the officer said.
Sahil Bagla, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said they were investigating the student's background and place of residence.
'A bright student'
A lecture at the private college where the murder occurred said Burman was a bright student, though his academic performance didn't always reflect this.
"He has a good grasp of most things and is well-informed," the lecturer said.
A native of Assam, Burman dropped out of a BPharma course and joined a BA programme at Sindhi College in Kempapura.