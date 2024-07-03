Drunk student fatally stabs security officer after being denied entry to college campus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old student fatally stabbed a security officer after being denied entry to the college campus in northeastern Bengaluru on Wednesday. Police have detained the student, who appeared intoxicated at the time.

Bhargav Jyoti Burman, a third-year BA student at Sindhi College, Kempapura, participated in the college fest but walked out around noon. Jai Kishan Roy, a discipline in-charge at the college, warned him that he would not be allowed back in if he left, in accordance with college rules.

Despite the warning, Burman left the campus.

When he tried to re-enter later, the guard denied him entry. Burman appeared drunk, which worsened the situation. After being refused entry again, Burman grew angry but did not react immediately.

However, when he came back for the third time around 2.10 pm and was stopped again, Burman pulled out a knife that he had just bought from a shop and attacked Roy, stabbing him in the chest multiple times. As the guard bled profusely, Burman fled the scene.