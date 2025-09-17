DyCM asks traffic cops to identify people dumping garbage

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the traffic police have been asked to provide CCTV footage of people dumping garbage in public places.</p>.<p>He added that the police will also share details of potholes with corporations on a regular basis.</p>.<p>He was speaking to the media after a meeting with cabinet ministers and senior officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.BBMP ward delimitation will be completed by Nov 1: DyCM Shivakumar.<p>“I see a lot of garbage next to the roads. Whoever dumps garbage by coming in vehicles will be traced with the help of the police,” he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar also directed the corporations to give in writing the number of days they would take to fill the potholes.</p>.<p>"I have asked the commissioners to inform the places they plan to inspect. We do not want engineers to sign bogus bills by approving works not done. I have informed the commissioners not to trust the engineers completely,” he said.</p>