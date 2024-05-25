D K Shivakumar reviews 2 mega BDA projects

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reviewed two major projects of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Friday.
The first project is the construction of the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor, also known as the Peripheral Ring Road. The second project involves the formation of a new residential layout spread over 2,000 acres in the eastern and northern parts of the city.
Neither the deputy chief minister’s office nor the BDA shared the outcome of the closed-door meeting, which was attended by BDA Chairman N A Haris, Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, and BDA Commissioner N Jayaram.
The BDA has floated tenders for the construction of the 74-km business corridor, which connects Hosur Road and Tumakuru Road on the city’s outskirts.
A Kenya-based construction firm, Astrum International, is the sole bidder. The meeting discussed the technical and financial capabilities of the company.
The second item on the agenda was the formation of a 2,000-acre layout beyond Whitefield and Yelahanka. The BDA is currently surveying the land to assess parcels free from construction activity. The state government has yet to issue a preliminary notification for the acquisition.
Given the BDA’s history of low compensation, there will be objections to the plan for forming the new layout unless the authority adheres to the Centre’s 2014 Land
Acquisition Act.
