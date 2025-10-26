<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday hinted that the Karnataka High Court building could be relocated from its current location opposite the Vidhana Soudha.</p><p>Speaking during his ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme at Cubbon Park, Shivakumar said the relocation was being considered due to lack of space.</p><p>“The Chief Justice has also mentioned space constraints. We have identified areas, including one near the Race Course. We will think and make a decision,” he said.</p><p>Reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving Bengaluru’s green spaces, Shivakumar announced Rs 5 crore from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for upgrading Cubbon Park.</p><p>During the walk, he paid tributes to former Mysuru ruler Chamaraja Wadiyar and erstwhile Diwan Seshadri Iyer. He also interacted with walkers, heard grievances, petted a Siberian Husky, and greeted a musician performing in the park.</p><p>Promising “whatever is required” for the park’s upkeep, the deputy CM announced that high-tech surveillance cameras would be installed to enhance safety. He also said he would seek additional funds for the park from the municipal corporation and horticulture department.</p>.Bengaluru tunnel row: MP Tejasvi Surya to meet Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, pitch alternatives.<p>Looking beyond Cubbon Park, Shivakumar said all seven major forest lands in Bengaluru would be protected and converted into “tree parks” under the corporation’s supervision. “These areas will be preserved for future generations,” he said, adding that he would discuss the plan with the forest department.</p><p>Defending the controversial tunnel road project, the deputy CM took aim at his critics. “Only (Bengaluru South MP) Tejasvi Surya is opposing it. No one can stop me — only God can stop me,” he said, adding that he was pursuing such infrastructure projects for the city’s long-term future.</p><p>Shivakumar also said he had met industry leaders Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai and included them in key committees to address Bengaluru’s infrastructure and civic challenges.</p><p>The ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ campaign, which has already received thousands of grievances, will continue in phases. Shivakumar said 10–15 parks similar to Cubbon Park and Lalbagh would be developed across the city.</p><p>Addressing the problems in the Outer Ring Road tech corridor, where over 10 lakh software engineers work, he said: “I will visit the area and announce a major plan. I’ve also directed my team to speak with all CEOs to resolve their issues.”</p>