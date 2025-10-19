Menu
DyCM Shivakumar orders action against revenue officer who 'demanded' bribe for 'A' Khata

“Investigate this and take action against guilty officials before the end of the day,” the DyCM told the commissioner of Bengaluru East Corporation.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 23:18 IST
Published 18 October 2025, 23:18 IST
Bengaluru newsD K ShivakumarbriberyRevenue dept

