<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday instructed officials to conduct a quick investigation and take action against a Revenue Officer (RO) and a middleman in KR Puram who demanded a bribe to issue “A” khata. </p>.<p>He ordered action against Basavaraj, the RO, after a citizen named Sultan Mirza spoke about the difficulty in getting the khata and about the bribe demand during a public interaction as part of the ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ programme’ in KR Puram. </p>.<p>“Investigate this and take action against guilty officials before the end of the day,” the DCM told the commissioner of Bengaluru East Corporation. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivakumar reiterated the government’s plan to issue “A” Khata certificates to those who currently hold “B” khata or no khatas. “This is our government’s Deepavali gift. Those who have “B” khatas and those who do not have them will be given “A” khatas if they pay a fee of Rs 500 and 5% of the property value,” he announced. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Among the specific civic issues raised during the ‘citizen dialogue,’ the relocation of the centuries-old KR Puram Santhe (market) was a key concern. “I will check the place where the Santhe is held and also check where it can be moved, as it is becoming a problem due to the increase in population,” he assured the public.</p>.Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar promises 'massive' infra push in richest Bengaluru corporation.<p class="bodytext">He also addressed the surge in illegal constructions and road encroachments in the KR Puram area, warning that illegally constructed buildings would be razed as per the Supreme Court directive. He emphasised the importance of getting building plans approved, even as a temporary exemption for OC (Occupancy Certificate) and CC (Commencement Certificate) has been given for 30x40 buildings. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The public meeting saw a moment of high drama when a woman alleged she had not received her ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ money for six months. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivakumar, on the spot, cross-checked her mobile with his personal secretary. The inquiry revealed that the July payment had been credited to her account in October, exposing the allegation as false. “The allegation made by this woman is false. The money was paid up to July, and the payment for the month of August is in the process of payment,” he confirmed to the gathering. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The deputy CM reiterated a zero-tolerance policy against threats and extortion, following a resident’s complaint about a neighbour threatening him with the help of rowdies and an organisation to extort Rs 10 lakh. “Whether they belong to any organisation, Congress, BJP or JD(S), I will take legal action without hesitation,” he said, instructing the complainant to file a police complaint immediately. </p>