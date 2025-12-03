<p>New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Wednesday said that to book Tatkal train tickets from railway reservation counters, passengers will have to provide a one-time password received on their mobile phones. </p><p>The Railway Ministry initiated the OTP-based Tatkal ticketing system for journeys booked from reservation counters on a pilot basis on November 17.</p><p>It started with a few trains, and the number was soon increased to 52. </p><p>In the next few days, this reservation system at counters will be implemented for all remaining trains, the ministry said in a statement. </p><p>The railways said the new system adopted to curbing misuse of the last-minute ticket booking facility. </p>.Indian Railways promotes three Women’s Cricket World Cup champions to post of Officer on Special Duty .<p>The OTP-based Tatkal reservation system was proposed to make the last-minute ticket-booking facility more convenient for common users. </p><p>"Under this system, while booking a Tatkal ticket at a reservation counter, the passenger receives an OTP on the mobile number provided in the reservation form. The ticket is confirmed only after successful OTP verification," the ministry said. </p><p>In the past few months, the Railway Ministry introduced a couple of measures for passengers to get fair access to ticket reservations and discourage booking agents from exploiting the system for their own benefit.</p><p>In July, the Railway Ministry mandated Aadhaar verification through OTP for online ticket bookings under the Tatkal system across the country.</p><p>From October 1, it permitted only Aadhaar-authenticated users to book reserved general tickets through the IRCTC website or app during the first 15 minutes after booking opens for any train.</p>