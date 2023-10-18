ED raids six places linked to bizman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at six places, including the house of a businessman who allegedly cheated a bank after obtaining a loan.
According to sources, the businessman is accused of defrauding the State Bank of India (SBI) of more than Rs 350 crore after taking a loan. The ED began the probe after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Sources said that the raids from Tuesday morning to evening were held at the businessman’s home in southeastern Bengaluru's Kasavanahalli, his office and other linked premises.