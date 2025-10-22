<p>Bengaluru: The private school where a class 5 boy was allegedly beaten black and blue with a PVC pipe by the principal and locked up in a room over irregular attendance has been found to have serious safety and administrative lapses, according to an education department official. </p>.<p>The incident was reported at the school located on Magadi Road, on the city's southwestern outskirts, on October 14. </p>.<p>Block Education Officer (North) Tharanath, who inspected the school after police registered an FIR over the assault, said he found serious lapses in safety and administration. </p>.<p>"I was informed about the FIR and visited the school on Saturday. During my visit, I collected written statements regarding the incident where the boy was brutally assaulted and locked up in a room until 7.20 pm on October 14," Tharanath told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.Karnataka HC allows Lokayukta probe into aided private school staff on government referral.<p>He said the school management had ignored several safety measures, including the absence of fire safety protocols, missing grills on a four-storey building and the absence of a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. </p>.<p>"These violations have been mentioned in my report, which will be sent to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) on Thursday for appropriate action against the school management," Tharanath added. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, the school owner, said the management had decided to terminate the principal, Rakesh Kumar, and teacher Chandrika over the assault. </p>.<p>"I had asked both of them to resign on Monday, but they cited personal reasons for the delay. I will terminate them after a management meeting in a couple of days," he told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>The Kamakshipalya police, however, also named Vijay Kumar in the FIR for failing to act when the boy's family initially complained about the incident. </p>.<p>According to the complaint, Viijay Kumar allegedly warned the boy’s mother, Divya Shankar, against revealing the matter and advised her to collect a transfer certificate instead. </p>.<p>The boy is reportedly in deep shock following the incident. "He suddenly starts screaming during the day and night, and complains of chest pain," his father Shankar said. </p>