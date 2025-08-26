Ejipura flyover crack not major structural defect, says IISc Bengaluru report

<p>Bengaluru: A crack that was detected in the Ejipura flyover during preparatory work is not a major structural defect, an interim report by an Indian Institute of Science (IISc) professor has stated.</p>.<p>The report noted that the flyover’s core structural components remain intact, describing the damage as a localised “punching failure” that can be fixed through standard re-concreting.</p>.<p>The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had requested Prof JM Chandra Kishen of IISc’s Civil Engineering Department to study the issue after a concrete segment was damaged during girder launching due to a rear trolley wheel failure.</p>.<p>Following the accident, the BBMP engineers were uncertain whether patchwork or full replacement of the girder was needed.</p>.BBMP spends Rs 12 cr, but Bengaluru sees 63% rise in potholes.<p>According to the IISc findings, the reinforcing steel, post-tensioning cables and anchor blocks of the girder are unaffected.</p>.<p>The professor has removing the damaged concrete, strengthening reinforcements, and recasting with M50 non-shrink compound concrete.</p>.<p>“The incident, though not critical, clears confusion. We will re-start the work immediately,” said Raghavendra Prasad, chief engineer of BBMP’s road infrastructure division.</p>.<p>The 2.5-km flyover, along the Inner Ring Road linking Hosur Road and Ejipura, is expected to be completed by June next year.</p>