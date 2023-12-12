Elderly couple found murdered in Hosakote

An elderly couple was found brutally murdered in their house in Sulibele in Hosakote on Sunday, police said.
While Ramakrishnappa (70) had suffered a fatal blow to his head with an iron rod, marks were found on 65-year-old Muniramakka’s hands and neck.
Acting on the daughter's suspicion, police detained the son of the deceased, Narasimhamurthy, for interrogation.
The couple had five children, four of them daughters, all of who are married. Narasimhamurthy had been living with his wife in a different place for the last 16 years.
Police said Narasimhamurthy harboured discontent over his parents' desire to divide their property equally among their children, raising suspicions of a potential motive for the brutal murder.
Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural, stated that one of the daughters filed a complaint on Sunday evening and investigations are on. An FIR has been filed at the Sulibele police station under IPC Section 302 (murder).