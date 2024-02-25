Elderly Bengaluru woman's body, chopped into five pieces, found in drum

Bengaluru: The body of an elderly woman, chopped into five pieces, was found stuffed in a plastic drum in eastern Bengaluru's KR Puram on Sunday, police said.
Police officers were struck by horror as they opened the blue drum dumped on a small plot of land in Nisarga Layout around 5.30 pm.
While the upper part of the body was intact, the arms and the legs were meticulously severed.
Police identified the deceased as 65-year-old Susheelamma. Local residents were drawn to the drum by a pungent smell emanating from it around 5 pm. As curious onlookers peeped in, they were horrified to see a corpse inside.
Police sources suspect that the woman was murdered between Saturday evening and midnight. She was last seen alive on Saturday morning by her daughter, with whom she lived in KR Puram. The daughter is married and has a college-going child.
Police investigations show that Susheelamma would often leave home without informing her family and come back after a while. When she left home on Saturday, her family thought it was one of her usual disappearances.
A KR Puram police officer told DH that the family had been questioned but no clear line of investigation had emerged as yet.
