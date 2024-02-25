Elderly Bengaluru woman's body, chopped into five pieces, found in drum

Bengaluru: The body of an elderly woman, chopped into five pieces, was found stuffed in a plastic drum in eastern Bengaluru's KR Puram on Sunday, police said.

Police officers were struck by horror as they opened the blue drum dumped on a small plot of land in Nisarga Layout around 5.30 pm.

While the upper part of the body was intact, the arms and the legs were meticulously severed.