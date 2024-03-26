Empowering beats: MD Pallavi unveils anthem against domestic violence  

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Sugama Sangeetha singer MD Pallavi and musician Vasu Dixit's latest release delivers a hard-hitting yet straightforward social message in the local vernacular, accompanied by a catchy, earworm-like track.
Titled 'Sahisabekilla Neevu' — which translates to "you don't have to tolerate it anymore" in Kannada — the song aims to empower women by shedding light on domestic violence and the steps they can take in such situations.
Released on March 23 in collaboration with Nyaaya, an organisation dedicated to simplifying legal jargon and making laws more accessible to women and children, this song is just the beginning of a series aimed at elucidating law, legal rights, and social issues.
Pallavi enlisted the expertise of renowned poet and educator Mamta Sagar to craft the lyrics for these songs. "Turning pages of legal jargon into a song is not simple, but Mamta has executed it beautifully," Pallavi remarked, noting that it took Mamta a week to distil the material provided by Nyaaya into poignant lyrics.
The song's upbeat nature, characterised by light, staccato beats over an acoustic guitar backdrop, was intentionally chosen to enhance memorability and singability, Pallavi said.
"Domestic violence is difficult to talk about. We were sure that this song is a call for action. The purpose of this song is to give information and to embolden anybody who is suffering to seek help," she said.
Part of the song series 'Namma Nade Nyaayada Kade' for women and children, these releases are scheduled throughout the year under the campaigns 'Kala Kosha' and 'Nyaaya Naari', featuring both Kannada and Hindi versions.
Pallavi said discussions are going on between Nyaaya and the Department of Women and Child Development to potentially integrate this initiative into the school curriculum, ensuring children understand and can assert their rights effectively.
