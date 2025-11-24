Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Enforcement Directorate freezes Rs 505 crore following raids on gaming company

ED probe revealed that WinZO was 'engaged in criminal activities and unscrupulous practices and customers were made to play with algorithms/software without being made aware of the fact'.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 13:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 13:35 IST
Bengaluru newsEnforcement DirectorateEDED raidsOnline gaming

Follow us on :

Follow Us