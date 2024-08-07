Equity-free grants, mentorship: BITS Pilani’s accelerator event in for thrilling finale 

Bengaluru: BITS Pilani’s flagship startup accelerator programme — Conquest — will wrap up with a 'Demo Day' on Sunday at Bengaluru’s Four Seasons Hotel.
'Conquest' supports early-stage ventures by offering equity-free grants, mentorship and industry exposure.
"The programme tackles funding woes with equity-free cash grants, allowing startups to focus on growth without immediate investor pressure. Conquest's 1:1 mentorship and workshops address challenges like product-market fit and customer acquisition, while the programme fosters a strong community for resource sharing and collaboration,” BITS Pilani said in a release.
The event will showcase top startups pitching their innovative ideas and business models in a Shark Tank-style format.
The audience will include over 15 unicorn founders, more than 30 venture capital firms and angel investors, and representatives from at least 15 media houses. The event will also feature sessions and panel discussions with prominent figures from the Indian startup ecosystem. Additionally, the top startups will compete for an equity-free grant worth over Rs 25 lakh.
The seven-week-long accelerator programme is divided into two phases: an initial online phase followed by an intensive one-week offline phase. The programme onboarded a cohort of 27 startups about two months ago and has since provided them with intensive support.
Interested readers can register for the event at demoday.conquest.org.in.
Published 07 August 2024, 02:06 IST