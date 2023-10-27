Ex-councillor accused of obstructing works at KG Layout

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has lodged a complaint against a former councillor, accusing him of threatening an engineer and stopping work on the Major Arterial Road (MAR) that passes through the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.
A complaint registered by the Assistant Executive Engineer stated that former councillor AN Hanumanthe Gowda reportedly visited the site multiple times, forcing the labourers to stop the work.
The complaint also said that the BDA legally acquired the land where work is currently taking place and it was passed on to the engineering team. “The accused has mentally harassed me and obstructed me from carrying on government duty. He has also threatened me,” the complaint said.
The engineer requested action against the accused under IPC sections 353, 504, and 506.