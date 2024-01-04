Ex-minister challenges govt’s claims on Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout

Dissatisfied by the government’s response on the status of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in the legislative assembly, Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar has sought a site inspection in the presence of the deputy chief minister to prove information from the BDA is incorrect.
In the recently concluded assembly session in Belagavi, the government had said that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had completed basic works such as water supply and underground drainage, roads (except tarring) and electrical connections at the layout.
“In areas of the layout where farmers had challenged land acquisition and the matter is pending in court, no work has been done. Issues of water supply, drainage and roadworks remain in these places. Alternative sites have been provided to people who were allotted sites in disputed areas of the layout,” the reply, in Kannada, stated.
The government said only a few allotees have built houses in the layout and it has provided drainage by building temporary septic tanks.
Kumar, a former minister, objected to the reply, saying people who have seen the Kempegowda Layout would be confused.
“I have visited the layout several times. I am ready to visit the layout again to see the areas where the BDA has completed the above-mentioned works,” he said, throwing a challenge at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.