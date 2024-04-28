Exhibition on Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi

Bengaluru: On the occasion of the 176th birth anniversary of the master artist and national treasure Raja Ravi Varma, the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation is presenting 'Daughter of Providence,' an exhibition on the life and times of Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi. The exhibition will run from April 29 to May 30 at the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation, Mezzanine Level, 38 Maini Sadan, 7th Cross Lavelle Road.
Conceptualized by the Foundation and featuring research and documentation by historian Dr. Manu S Pillai, the exhibition's centerpiece is an original oil painting of Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi as a three-year-old child, painted by her grandfather, Raja Ravi Varma, as a gift to her. The exhibition will also showcase a collection of photographs narrating different chapters of the Maharani’s life, alongside a magnificent oil painting by her first granddaughter, Bharani Thirunal Rukmini Bayi Thampuran, who is also the Chairperson of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation.
(Published 28 April 2024, 00:17 IST)