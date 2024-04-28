Exhibition on Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi

Conceptualized by the Foundation and featuring research and documentation by historian Dr. Manu S Pillai, the exhibition's centerpiece is an original oil painting of Maharani Sethu Lakshmi Bayi as a three-year-old child, painted by her grandfather, Raja Ravi Varma, as a gift to her. The exhibition will also showcase a collection of photographs narrating different chapters of the Maharani’s life, alongside a magnificent oil painting by her first granddaughter, Bharani Thirunal Rukmini Bayi Thampuran, who is also the Chairperson of the Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation.