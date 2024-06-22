Expressway, Mysuru dist under hitech traffic system from July 1

“Our proposal has been approved by the state road transport authority. Tenders will be floated after a formal order is issued, which might happen in July,” Alok Kumar said. The ITMS project has also been taken up in Gadag town. On June 1, the state police’s traffic and road safety wing held a meeting with the regional NHAI officer to discuss the possibility of integrating their challaning system with the FASTag at toll gates on the national highways.