Expressway, Mysuru dist under hitech traffic system from July 1

Bengaluru: From July 1, the entire Bengaluru-Mysuru Road network, including the highway, Mysuru district and city, will become a fully-functional ITMS corridor, said Alok Kumar, the ADGP for Traffic and Road Safety, Karnataka.
ITMS or the Intelligent Traffic Management System was first introduced in Bengaluru in December 2022. As part of the system, 250 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras were installed at 50 junctions in the city.
Now, these ANPR cameras under ITMS have been installed on major roads in Mysuru at an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore – Rs 4 crore for Mysuru city and Rs 4.5 crore for Mysuru district region. The process of challaning vehicle users for traffic violations will begin from July 1.
“The cameras will cover several areas of Mysuru district such as Hunsur, HD Kote, Nanjangud and T Narasipur. We are now having a Traffic Management Centre at Mysuru so enforcement will start very soon. We will start sending real-time SMS (to violators) in real time,” Kumar told DH.
Additionally, the ADGP has proposed ITMS cameras to be installed on four major highways connecting Bengaluru to nearby taluks and districts this year. These roads are Tumakuru Road (NH 4), from Madanayakanahalli to Sira; Kanakapura Road (NH 948) till Kollegal, Hosur Road (NH 44) till Attibele and NH 75 from Hoskote to Kolar.
Along with the ITMS cameras, they are also planning to include Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) on these roads.
These signboards will display digital messages about real-time traffic conditions or any temporary road events ahead to inform drivers on the stretch.
Police also plan to install more cameras on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to strengthen enforcement and fix VMS boards.
“Our proposal has been approved by the state road transport authority. Tenders will be floated after a formal order is issued, which might happen in July,” Alok Kumar said. The ITMS project has also been taken up in Gadag town. On June 1, the state police’s traffic and road safety wing held a meeting with the regional NHAI officer to discuss the possibility of integrating their challaning system with the FASTag at toll gates on the national highways.
The ADGP is mulling writing to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) about it. The integration would allow for any traffic fines amassed through violations to be deducted directly from the FASTag wallet at the toll gates.
Cut-off box - More signboards blinkers Apart from cameras the police are allocating funds and procuring signboards and blinkers for the highways. Around 800 alcometers to check drunk driving and 155 laser speed guns are also being distributed to police personnel across the state excluding Bengaluru.