india/karnataka/bengaluru

Extra lane planned on ORR to ease congestion: Bengaluru police chief

The corridor, long known for congestion, is undergoing redevelopment at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 22:02 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 22:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsORR

