<p>Bengaluru: Two members of a family died while two others are battling for their lives after allegedly consuming poison at their home in northern Bengaluru on Thursday evening, police said. </p><p>Kumaraswamy (60) and his elder son Arun Kumar (36) died, while his wife Rama (56) and younger son Akshay Kumar (25) are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital. </p><p>The incident was reported from Hegganahalli, Chikkajala, around 8 pm. </p><p>A neighbour who came to see the family called the police after finding them unconscious. </p><p>"We have recovered a video note in which the family has named certain individuals and alleged threats over loans. We are verifying the details and identifying those involved," a senior police officer investigating the case said. </p>.Bengaluru engineering student murdered by friend over gold chain theft.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that the family had suffered heavy losses in real-estate business. </p><p>Police said Kumaraswamy had been involved in real-estate business for several years but had incurred huge losses. </p><p>A case has been registered and further investigation is under way, the officer added. </p><p>(If you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, know that help is available. Please reach out for support at 14416 or 1800-891-4416).</p>