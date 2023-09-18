Family of four from West Bengal choke to death at poultry farm in Bengaluru

A family of four — two women and two men — suffocated to death in their sleep inside a tiny shack in Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district on Sunday.
Police suspect that the family had lit a fire using charcoal and slept off. All the ventilation points in the shack had been closed.
The victims Kale Sarera (60), Lakshmi Sarera (50), Usha Sarera (40), and Phool Sarera (16) were from Alipurduar in West Bengal. They had moved into the shed just 10 days ago, police said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident occurred during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
An officer investigating the case said the victims were employed in a poultry farm, owned by Mohan, in Holerahalli near Doddaballapur. Kale had approached the farm owner through his daughter who resides in a nearby village with her husband.
Employed just 10 days ago
“They were employed just 10 days ago and stayed in the shed next to the poultry farm where the incident occurred,” the officer said.
The burning of charcoal caused a shortage of oxygen leading to their deaths.
Glowing or slow burning of charcoal emits carbon dioxide as well as a significant amount of carbon monoxide that is dangerous when inhaled over time.