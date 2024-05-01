Farewell parade to honour Pratap Reddy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A farewell parade in honour of C H Pratap Reddy, who took voluntary retirement from the service, was held on Tuesday in Koramangala’s KSRP Parade Ground.
Reddy, a 1991 batch IPS officer, was due to retire in June. However, citing personal reasons, he applied for voluntary retirement in February. His last posting was Director General of Police (DGP), Internal Security Division. Before that, Reddy was the Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru city.
He has served in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and was conferred the Chief Minister’s Medal for Meritorious Service and the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while also holding important ranks in the state.
Reddy hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur and is a B.Tech. graduate.
The parade was attended by senior police officials, including Alok Mohan, M A Saleem, and Umesh Kumar.
(Published 30 April 2024, 22:15 IST)