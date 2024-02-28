Farmer denied entry into Bengaluru Metro: NHRC seeks report from govt and BMRCL

According to a statement, the NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a farmer was stopped from boarding a metro train by an official at the Rajajinagar station in Bengaluru because his clothes were untidy. It said the video of the incident went viral on social media.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights. No person can be denied access to public transport based on the nature of the clothes he or she is wearing. If someone possesses any objectionable material, he could be stopped only as per the provisions of the law," it said.

The NHRC also said the report should include the steps taken or proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The NHRC said the farmer was visible in the video standing with a sack of goods on his head at the bag checking point of the metro station.

"When an official stopped the farmer, another passenger objected to his action and asked him to show the rule that made a dress code mandatory for the metro passengers or whether the metro was meant only for VIPs. He shared the video of the incident on social media," the statement said quoting the media report.