Father-son duo arrested for theft

Bengaluru: A father-son duo was arrested over theft charges by the Madanayakanahalli police, officials said on Monday.
The suspects — Mirza Syed Baig, 23, and his father Mirza Dada Nooruddin, 53 — are from Kampli in Ballari.
Baig worked as a cleaner at an old age home owned by the complainant, a resident of Kadabagere in Bengaluru.
On April 9, after finishing his work for the day, Baig saw the complainant counting wads of cash given by her son to purchase a property. She then went to her son’s house in Banashankari for Ugadi.
Not wanting to miss the opportunity to get his hands on the cash, Baig asked his father, who is ailing, to come to the city. They went to complainant's house and stole jewellery and the cash, the police said.
“The suspects sprinkled chilli powder at the crime scene to misguide investigators,” an officer said, adding that the duo were caught when they were attempting to flee to Ballari.
The police recovered 1.25 kg of gold ornaments, 2 kg of silver items and Rs 21.5 lakh cash from the suspects.
(Published 15 April 2024, 21:47 IST)