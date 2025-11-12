Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Father-son duo held for cheating Bengaluru jeweller of Rs 1.60 crore

The Halasuru Gate police registered a case and arrested the two on October 28 from their house in Nehru Nagar, Sheshadripuram.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 21:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 21:56 IST
Bengaluru newscheatingJewellerfather-son duo

Follow us on :

Follow Us