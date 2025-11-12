<p>Bengaluru: The Halasuru Gate police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a city-based jeweller of Rs 1.60 crore.</p>.<p>The arrested are Rajendra Kumar and his son Jeevan, both natives of Rajasthan.</p>.<p>A jeweller from Nagarthpet filed a complaint on September 8, stating that between July 28 and September 4, the two had taken gold ornaments from him to sell for a share in the profit. However, the duo neither returned the ornaments nor paid the sale proceeds.</p>.Liberian national held for drug peddling in Bengaluru.<p>The Halasuru Gate police registered a case and arrested the two on October 28 from their house in Nehru Nagar, Sheshadripuram.</p>.<p>Police said both confessed during interrogation.</p>.<p>"During sustained interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had melted the gold ornaments taken from the complainant and converted them into a gold bar, which they had kept at their residence. Acting on this information, police searched their house and seized a 1.3 kg gold bar, valued at Rs 1.60 crore,” the police said in a statement, adding that the suspects have been remanded to judicial custody.</p>