<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is introducing a direct Flybus service from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport to Davangere. </p><p>Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will inaugurate the service at Terminal 2 on Wednesday. </p><p>The KSRTC will also provide a complimentary light snack kit featuring Nandini products to passengers of all Flybus services. </p>.<p>The Flybus is an Airavat Club Class (semi-sleeper) service and connects the Bengaluru airport to various cities in southern Karnataka. The destinations include Mangaluru, Udupi/Manipal, Kundapur and Mysuru. Davangere will be a new <br>destination. </p>