Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KSRTC to launch direct Flybus from Bengaluru airport to Davangere

The KSRTC will also provide a complimentary light snack kit featuring Nandini products to passengers of all Flybus services.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 22:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 22:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKSRTCDavangereBus

Follow us on :

Follow Us