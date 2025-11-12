Six recommendations of translated books for this Rajyotsava month

<p><strong>Breaking Ties by Sara Aboobacker</strong></p>.<p>The novel ‘Chandragiri Theeradalli’ (‘On the Banks of Chandragiri’), translated by Vanamala Vishwanatha, follows the lives of Muslim women and their struggle for independence from the patriarchal Muslim society. Sara’s novels largely focus on Muslim women living in Kasaragod. </p>.<p><strong>The Sour Mango Tree by P Lankesh</strong></p>.<p>Translated by multiple authors, it features a collection of selected works from ‘Hulimavina Mara’, the memoir of prominent journalist, poet and author P Lankesh. It was published as a homage 25 years after the death of the editor of Lankesh Patrike, known for his fearless journalism.</p>.<p><strong>Government Brahmana by Aravind Malagatti </strong></p>.<p>The autobiography follows the Dalit author’s childhood and youth, which depict the still-existing normative caste discrimination followed by Hindu society. It looks at how they must cut their own hair and consume dead-animal meat. The painful and thought-provoking memoir is translated by Dharani Devi Malagatti, Janet Vucinich and N Subramanya.</p>.<p><strong>Mohanswamy by Vasudhendra</strong></p>.<p>The author came out of the closet with this book. It follows the titular character’s journey as he dreams of a dignified life — after he loses his long-time partner to a woman. Translated by Rashmi Terdel, the book explores sexuality in an urban setup. </p>.<p><strong>No Presents Please: Mumbai Stories by Jayanth Kaikini</strong></p>.<p>A collection of 16 short stories about the struggles of small town migrants in a big city, as observed by the author — who worked as a copywriter for advertising agencies in Mumbai for 23 years. Translated by Tejaswini Niranjana, Kaikini’s book is known for its empathetic gaze of the city. </p>.<p><strong>Gulabi Talkies and Other Stories by Vaidehi</strong></p>.<p>Translated by multiple authors, it is a collection of 20 short stories written during the ’80s and ’90s. They follow the lives of rural women of south India. The title story, ‘Gulaabi Talkies’ has been adapted into a movie by auteur Girish Kasaravalli.</p>