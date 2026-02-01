<p>Bengaluru: Doctors recovered a 6.35-mm bullet from C J Roy’s body on Saturday. The postmortem revealed that the impact of the bullet was so high that it pierced through the left side of his chest, damaged the left lobe of the lungs, punctured the diaphragm, besides damaging the stomach, doctors said.</p><p>“It is a clear case of death due to bullet injury. The bullet had almost reached the ribs. We suspect that the lungs collapsed, leading to immediate death,” Dr Aravind, medical superintendent of Bowring Hospital, told DH. </p><p>The body was brought to Bowring Hospital late on Friday evening, Aravind noted and said all procedures were completed by Saturday morning. However, sources said that the family might collect the body only on Sunday.</p>.CJ Roy death under scrutiny as Home Minister flags Income Tax raid link.<p>Apart from the bullet wound, no other wounds were seen, doctors said.</p><p>They have collected Roy’s blood samples and his fingers, to be sent to the forensic sciences lab.</p><p>According to senior forensic experts, it is important to study the palm of the victim to ascertain if he shot himself.</p><p>“If the victim has shot himself, some gunpowder residue is present on his fingers and it is important to examine this. As a first step, we do an X Ray to ascertain if the bullet is in the body,” a senior forensic expert said. A retired IPS officer said that in such incidents, some impression of the nozzle of the gun would have been left on the skin. </p>