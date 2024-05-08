Fire at private health facility in Bengaluru, all safe

Bengaluru: A fire broke out at a private health facility in Rajanukunte in the northern outskirts of the city on Tuesday morning. No casualty was reported.
According to the fire control room, six fire tenders from the Rajajinagar, Banaswadi, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Devanahalli, and Doddaballapur fire stations were deployed to the Raksha Health Care, a multi-speciality hospital on Kakolu Road, about 600 metres from the Doddaballapur Main Road.
The fire broke out between 8:45 am and 9 am in the basement of the three-floor building. Hospital sources suspect the fire may have been caused by a short circuit.
The Doddaballapur fire station received the complaint around 9.15 am. Additional fire tenders were sought from the Bengaluru city limits around 9:30 am.
Dr Kanthi Kiran, medical director, Raksha Health Care, told DH that 16 patients, three of whom were in the ICU, were shifted to hospitals nearby with help from bystanders. "We had 40 medical staff present when the accident occurred. Everyone was rescued."
"Hospital staff noticed smoke coming out from the basement and quickly alerted the others. It took about three hours to douse the flames," he said.
Dr Kiran said that they have suffered considerable damage to the property and are yet to calculate the extent of financial loss incurred.
Published 07 May 2024, 21:31 IST