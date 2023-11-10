Fire dept issues safety advisory ahead of Deepavali

Bengaluru: The Department of Fire and Emergency Services issued a circular on safety measures to be followed during the Deepavali celebrations between November 12 and 14 across the state.
The department said that firecrackers can be sold and stored only in open spaces designated by government officials and at temporary shops permitted by the local administration.
The department asked officials to check the shops and storages under their jurisdiction and inform the authorities in case non-green crackers were found. “Illegal sales should be immediately reported to the authorities."
“Crackers should only be sold during the day. No one should be allowed to sleep on the premises,” the fire department said. “On-duty personnel should be alert and fire engines should be properly maintained. In case of emergency calls, action should be initiated immediately.”
Measures to be taken
* Proper ventilation.
* Use of fire retardant items.
* Proper entry and exit at the front and back of shops/storage areas.
* No smoking, cooking inside the premises.
* Two drums with 400 litres of water.
* One fire extinguisher with a capacity of 9 litres.