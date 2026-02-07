<p>Bengaluru: An accidental fire broke out in an open area near Kudlu Gate off Sarjapur Road, where illegal migrants were residing, gutting more than 50 temporary sheds on Friday.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 5.45 am, and four fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze after several hours. Fire department officials said no casualties were reported in the incident.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiries revealed that the fire was accidental, though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.</p>.Bengaluru: Bescom holds solar awareness camp, loan mela.<p>It is suspected that a high-tension electric wire lying in the area could have been one of the factors that triggered the mishap. Scrap materials stored at the spot were also completely gutted in the fire.</p>