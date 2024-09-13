Firefly photo show tribute to Tejaswi

An NGO is hosting an exhibition on fireflies until September 15. They opened it on September 8, to mark the birth anniversary of noted Kannada writer K P Poornachandra Tejaswi, who was also a naturalist.
It is called ‘Minuku Loka’. It means ‘The world of fireflies’.
On display are 130 images of fireflies, photographed in India, China, Mexico, Malaysia and other countries. There are images of congregations of fireflies flashing light synchronously, spiders preying on adult fireflies, and male fireflies ‘dancing’ to attract their female counterparts. Short films on various stages in a firefly’s life and their importance in the ecosystem are being screened on the sidelines.
Parisara - Environment Protection Organisation, the NGO, holds a show in memory of Tejaswi every year. Its founder-secretary Eshwar Prasad shares what inspired this year’s theme: “He had made a passing reference about fireflies in his book ‘Carvalho’.”
The Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute is supporting the exhibition, under the guidance of retired entomologist Akshay Kumar Chakravarthy.
Chakravarthy knew Tejaswi and his passion for the natural world. His research station was next to Tejaswi’s house in Mudigere. “Tejaswi had taken me to Charmadi ghats in 1984 to show me fireflies and asked many questions,” recalls Chakravarthy.
Urbanisation and rising temperatures have destroyed the habitats of fireflies.
In Bengaluru, “remnants of these habitats” can be found in the nursery near Hebbal Tank, the tree patch near Sankey Tank, the Turahalli forest nursery, the GKVK campus and a few other pockets.
On view until September 15, 10 am to 7 pm, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road
Published 13 September 2024, 02:58 IST