Five customisable gifts for Mother’s Day under 2K

Ahead of Mother’s Day, which falls on May 12 this year, Metrolife compiles a list of customisable gifts for something personal and unique.
Gratitude journal
This customisable gratitude journal is a 400-page A5-sized book. It comes with a bookmark and has dedicated segments for daytime and nighttime journaling. One can write down things they are grateful for, affirmations for the day, and more.
Price: Rs 1,495
Yoga mat
This TPE non-slip mat is ideal for yoga enthusiasts. It can be personalised by embossing one’s name or other text on the top of the mat. It is available in bright shades of purple, pink, orange and blue.
Price: Rs 1,199
Where: pebel.in
LED lamp
This journal LED lamp helps keep track of to-do lists, morning rituals, water intake, and things to be grateful for. One can also use it to make notes. It has a 5 mm clear acrylic sheet on top, a base with a battery slot and a black base light with seven RGB colours. It comes with a USB power cord. Add the name and a photo to personalise the lamp.
Clutch bag
This quirky clutch bag is available in multiple colours and with artwork of women embodying different personalities. It can be customised by picking a personality that suits one’s mother and adding her name on the front.
DIY Perfume Kit
The kit comes with multiple essential oils, which you can mix and experiment with to create one’s own fragrance. The kit contains a perfume base and a glass bottle to store the fragrance.
Price: Rs 1,999
Where: kitsters.in
(Published 01 May 2024, 02:53 IST)