<p>Bengaluru: Five people were injured and two houses were damaged after a portion of a crane collapsed at a construction site in KR Puram, East Bengaluru, around 11.30 am on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The injured have been identified as Lulu, 30, Kurban, 19, Ilyas, 38, Sameer, 28, and Shyamdev, 52, all residents of Medahalli and daily wage workers.</p>.<p>Residents had reportedly objected to a private firm parking the crane in the area for repairs and had lodged complaints with the BBMP, but no action was taken, police said.</p>.<p>During the repairs, a section of the crane’s beam and ladder snapped and fell onto the roofs of two houses. The impact caused the roofs to cave in, injuring the tenants inside. The victims were shifted to a private hospital and are said to be stable.</p>.<p>The Avalahalli police and BBMP officials inspected the spot and registered a case against the crane owner for negligence.</p>.<p>Angry residents blamed the authorities for allowing heavy machinery to be parked and operated in residential areas despite repeated complaints.</p>