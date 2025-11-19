<p>Bengaluru: Kengeri police on Monday arrested a gang of five, including a notorious habitual offender, for a series of robberies in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The prime accused, Vignesh R, stabbed five people after picking quarrels during the robberies and threatened a couple with a dagger while they were in their car.</p>.<p>The arrested are Vignesh alias Avatar, 29, of Sai Layout, Bannerghatta Road; Hemanth K, 23, of Konanakunte; Balaji S, 21, and Vishal Murthy, 23, both from Pattanagere; and KR Prajwal, 23, of RR Nagar. All are habitual offenders involved in several criminal activities in the city.</p>.'Gone in 5 minutes': Hunt afoot for Bengaluru techie's stolen shoe worth Rs 16,000 at temple .<p>A senior police officer said the gang targeted random people around midnight, attacking two students from Kerala in Mylasandra and robbing their mobile phones. They also threatened a couple in RR Nagar in an attempted robbery, then went to Global Village and attacked three men after a quarrel over bike parking. The incidents were reported to RR Nagar and Kengeri police, who swiftly arrested the gang.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Mohan TM, who was targeted by Vignesh, said, "I had gone for dinner with my fiancée around 11.30 pm. We were sitting in the car when a person came on a bike, threatened us saying he was a rowdy in the area, and identified himself as Vignesh. He demanded our valuables, took out a dagger and tried to attack us. Fortunately, nothing happened beyond the threats."</p>