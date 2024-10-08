Five-year-old Bengaluru boy dies of suspected food poisoning

<p>Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy died of suspected food poisoning, while his parents are in the intensive care unit of a private hospital after the family consumed stale food. They were admitted to a private hospital after bouts of vomiting on Monday, the police said.</p>.<p>Preliminary police observations revealed that consuming stale food may have caused food poisoning.</p>.<p>A medico-legal notice was sent to the police by the hospital. An official complaint is yet to be filed. </p>.<p>Police identified the deceased as Dheeraj. His parents, Balaraju and Nagalakshmi, are being monitored by the doctors. </p>.EY employee death: Kerala CM highlights need to follow labour laws.<p>According to hospital sources, the family arrived at the hospital at 10 am after reportedly two bouts of vomiting and loose stools. Dheeraj was pronounced dead on arrival. </p>.<p>“Balaraju was reportedly inconsistent in his statements, saying that it was either the cake or some papad the family had eaten the previous night. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning,” the source said.</p>.<p>Balaraju and his wife are undergoing treatment in the ‘yellow zone’ in the emergency medical department and are stable and out of danger, according to the source. </p>.<p>Police said they have sent the food samples for testing, and a result is awaited. A formal complaint will be taken from Balaraju when his condition stablises. </p>.<p>Balaraju works as a delivery executive with a food delivery aggregator. Nagalakshmi is a homemaker.</p>