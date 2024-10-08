Home
Five-year-old Bengaluru boy dies of suspected food poisoning

According to hospital sources, the family arrived at the hospital at 10 am after reportedly two bouts of vomiting and loose stools. Dheeraj was pronounced dead on arrival.
DHNS
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 02:40 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 02:40 IST
