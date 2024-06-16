Flat Mela by BDA garners good response

Bengaluru: The ‘Flat Mela’ organised by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has received a good response, with nearly 150 BDA flats booked in just one day.
According to a statement from the BDA, a few 3 BHK flats in the apartment complex in Nagarbhavi Chandra Layout, and a few 2 BHK flats in Kaniminike and Konadasapura, were available for purchase.
“A total of 150 flats were sold on the spot, and allotment letters were issued to 75 allottees. Due to technical reasons, the buyers of the remaining 75 flats issued cheques without completing the online payment. These cheques will be returned, and allotment letters will be issued after online payment over the next week,” the BDA said in a statement.
To assist buyers, eight banks participated in the fair, processing 10 to 15 loan applications each. The fair was held from 9 am to 5 pm at the Konadaspura housing complex.
Published 15 June 2024, 22:32 IST