Flyovers, big infra works take slow lane after govt change

Bengaluru: Even a year after coming to power, the Congress-led state government has done little to kick-start at least half a dozen infrastructure projects, including flyovers that are gathering dust for a long time.
The civic body, which took up these works during the BJP’s tenure, has seemingly not paid any attention to reviving these projects ever since the change of government in the state.
Notably, most flyover and underpass projects, which either hit the roadblock or move at a snail’s pace, fall under constituencies that are represented by the BJP legislators. The exceptions are Ejipura and Hebbal flyovers.
Some of these critical works are flyover at Kerekodi junction on the Outer ring Road, the flyover at RR Nagar Arch connecting Mysuru Road, elevated corridor along Doddaballapur Main Road in Yelahanka, two underpasses in the RR Nagar assembly constituencies (one at the intersection of Kengeri Road and Ullal Main Road; another along Annapoorneshwari Nagar Main Road) etc.
During Basavaraj Bommai's tenure as chief minister, the state government allocated sufficient funds for these projects, but the work has not yet commenced.
The situation with the Ejipura flyover is similar, though the reasons appear to differ. Although the flyover is located in an assembly constituency represented by a Congress MLA, a tug-of-war between the construction firm and the BBMP has contributed to the delays.
The delay has only worsened the movement of vehicles on these intersections.
Besides the delay on the part of the BBMP’s engineering wing, the land acquisition department’s lackadaisical attitude is also pushing some projects to the edge.
Clement Jayakumar of the Mahadevapura Task Force said the railways had completed one vent at the Panathur underpass but the BBMP had not acquired land for building the approach road. Land acquisition, he said, is also the problem at S-Cross Road that is a few metres away from the underpass.
Commenting on the delay in infrastructure works of RR Nagar, local MLA Manuirathna N assured the works would be restarted very shortly. "We have a new MP. Under his direction, we will start all the works that are put on hold,” he said, taking a dig at his political rival DK Suresh who was defeated in the Lok Sabha election from the Bangalore Rural constituency.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said no work had been stopped owing to delay in clearing bills. "We have created an escrow account to release funds for big infrastructure projects on a priority basis. Hence, there is no question of delay on our part,” he said.
Published 07 June 2024, 23:24 IST