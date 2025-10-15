<p>Bengaluru: Women working in garment factories, pourakarmikas, and ASHA workers may not benefit from the one-day menstrual leave announced for women in private and government sectors.</p>.<p>Garment workers’ unions say women in the sector are already deprived of adequate leave. About 85 per cent of the workforce in the industry are women.</p>.<p>Pratibha R, president of the Garment and Textile Workers’ Union (GTWU), said employees must complete a year of service before becoming eligible for 14 days of paid leave.</p>.<p>“The menstrual leave is a far-fetched dream for them,” she said. "There are no sick leaves. If employees are not able to work, they lose pay."</p>.<p>Wage loss aside, workers face humiliation for taking time off.</p>.<p>Rathnamma, a garment worker, said, “Our sick leave gets cancelled many times. They call us back and order us to take leave another day.”</p>.<p>Susheelamma, another worker, pointed out that if a woman takes leave on different dates each month, managers may think she is misusing the rule.</p>.<p>Some private firms already provide menstrual leave, while others allow women to use sick leave for it.</p>.<p><strong>Pourakarmikas </strong></p>.<p>The plight of pourakarmikas is similar. Though the state has regularised thousands of them, they still do not get a weekly day off and are allowed only two half-days a month.</p>.<p>“Most pourakarmikas are women. When we ask for menstrual leave, authorities say ‘we are paying you Rs 41,000 and giving two half-days’,” said Nirmala, a civic worker. “These women work on the roads without facilities to change sanitary napkins or rest. This is nothing but exploitation.”</p>.<p><strong>Anganwadi, ASHA workers</strong></p>.<p>Varalakshmi, president of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers’ Union, said each anganwadi has two workers, so one can take leave while the other works.</p>.<p>However, for ASHA workers, this may not be possible. “There is only one ASHA worker for every 1,000 people. Accommodating menstrual leave might be difficult,” she said.</p>.<p><strong>Govt response</strong></p>.<p>Dr HN Gopalakrishna, Labour Commissioner, said a meeting with stakeholders will be held once the government order on menstrual leave is issued.</p>