For disease detection to fintech, startup show in Bengaluru has them all

Bengaluru: Around 50 startups representing fintech, senior citizens healthcare, EV transportation services, and AI-based disease detection showcased their services at the annual 'Startup Mela' on Thursday.
Organised by the Entrepreneurship Cell, St Joseph’s University, the mela encouraged innovation and entrepreneurship among students who interacted with the startups.
Incubation centres, investors, and students curiously examined products and services showcased by several Bengaluru-based colleges and small businesses.
“There is so much to learn from various fields,” said Rafia, a psychology student at the university. She was interested in technical challenges innovators face, how they help the real world, and AI-based solutions. “Feels great to see the potential of my peers come to limelight,” she added.
The mela is the brainchild of Pavan Shivakumar, a student at the varsity, who said the aim was to motivate students and provide a platform to bring out their entrepreneurial skills.
Entrepreneurs were thrilled to display their products and services. “Events like these help us interact with the end users,” said Anuoshka, a member of the health and fitness app EyeD, adding that events like this also help gain better understanding and improve their service.
Krishna Kumar CR, Executive Director, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), said that his agency wants to encourage students by providing financial aid.
“Skill development is key in translating theoretical knowledge into practical application. It empowers the youth to solve real-life problems,” he added.