Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Former BJP corporator alleges Rs 200-cr government land grab in South Bengaluru

Despite clear government documentation establishing the land’s public ownership, officials allegedly manipulated records to show private ownership.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 23:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 23:21 IST
Bengaluru newsland grabKarnataka government

Follow us on :

Follow Us