<p>Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed before the Bengaluru Urban district administration, alleging a Rs 200-crore land scam in which ownership of a government property was fraudulently transferred to private parties.</p>.<p>Former BJP corporator NR Ramesh, who filed the complaint, said the land in question — categorised as ‘A’ and ‘B’ khata — is located in Manavarthe Kaval, Uttarahalli, and spans about eight acres.</p>.<p>He alleged that senior revenue officials from Bengaluru South taluk colluded with private persons to usurp the government property. The scam reportedly involved falsified land records, illegal conversions, and fraudulent registration of land that was once a stone quarry.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet clears land acquisition formula for Bengaluru Business Corridor.<p>Despite clear government documentation establishing the land’s public ownership, officials allegedly manipulated records to show private ownership, Ramesh told reporters before submitting the complaint.</p>.<p>He urged the administration to reclaim the land and initiate strict legal action against the officials and land grabbers involved.</p>.<p>A copy of the complaint has also been submitted to Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and senior department officers.</p>