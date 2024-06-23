Former deputy election commissioner Vinod Zutshi to deliver lecture in city

Bengaluru: Former Deputy Election Commissioner Vinod Zutshi will be a part of the Azim Premji University public lecture series on June 24, 6.30 pm at Bangalore International Centre.
Zutshi will speak on ‘Fact and Fiction – Inside the Election Commission: Organizing the world’s largest festival of democracy’, detailing how the constitutional body holds national and state polls, addresses the challenges it faces and clears misconceptions to ensure free and fair elections.
As Deputy Election Commissioner, Zutshi, a 1982 batch IAS officer, was involved in conducting major elections, including the 2014 Parliament elections, the 2012 Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections, and numerous state assembly elections. Zutshi, an MBA from FMS, Delhi University, Harvard alumnus, and LLB holder, now consults in election governance, public policy, and law.
The lecture series aims at building awareness and encouraging discourse on contemporary issues and matters of public interest.
Published 23 June 2024, 00:05 IST