<p>Washington: US Vice President J D Vance said on Tuesday the ceasefire in Gaza was holding despite Israeli strikes in Gaza City and both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violations.</p><p>"The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Vance told reporters.</p><p>"We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President's peace is going to hold despite that." </p>