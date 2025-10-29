Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US Vice President J D Vance says Gaza ceasefire is holding

'The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there,' Vance told reporters.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 02:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 02:44 IST
World newsUnited StatesGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us