<p>Bengaluru: Four people were arrested by the Bengaluru Rural police on Saturday, a day after one teenager died from a firecracker accident in Doddaballapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru during a Ganesha idol immersion procession.</p><p>The Doddaballapura Town police swifty arrested Chandrakumar, Maruthi, Kishore and Manjunath, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) CK Baba confirmed to <em>DH</em>. All four were locals and had organised the immersion procession. </p><p>They have been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 125A (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections.</p><p>Yogesh, 15, who was among the six injured, remained critical and under treatment, senior officers said. Five other injured were out of danger, the sources said.</p><p>On Saturday, between 5.45 pm and 6 pm, a multi-shot cracker box, which was kept on a forklift carrying the Ganesha idol, was lit, suspectedly due to the heat of the silencer. The crackers hit members of the crowd.</p><p>Muni alias Dhanush, 15, was killed after a rocket hit him right on the ribs.</p><p>Among the injured was Doddaballapura Town station police constable Zakir Hussain, who was part of the police team manning the crowd. He was near the forklift, directing the driver to move quickly when the cracker hit him and sliced a chunk of flesh from his left arm.</p><p>The others who sustained injuries but were out of danger were two children aged 13 and 16; Muniraju, 27, the forklift driver; and Nagaraj, 35, who had come out of his house to see what was happening.</p><p>On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) AB Basavaraj issued an order completely banning the bursting of firecrackers henceforth in the Bengaluru Rural district. "The permission was given to install the Ganesha idols. Water tanks were also set up for immersion. The organisers gave an affidavit saying that they will make sure no untoward incidents will take place. Despite all this, such an incident has happened. Hence, I have issued the order with immediate effect," Basavaraj told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>As per the order seen by <em>DH</em>, henceforth in Bengaluru Rural district, bursting of any type of crackers is prohibited during the Ganesha idol installation and immersion procession and any other political and religious programmes where large gatherings take place. The order was passed following a proposal on the same by Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba.</p>