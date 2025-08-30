Menu
Four arrested after teen dies in firecracker accident in Bengaluru; DC orders ban

The Doddaballapura Town police swifty arrested Chandrakumar, Maruthi, Kishore and Manjunath, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) CK Baba confirmed to DH.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 15:59 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 15:59 IST
